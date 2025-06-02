'State-sponsored repression': BJP intensifies attack on Mamata govt over arrest of influencer

The BJP on Monday upped the ante against the TMC government in West Bengal over the arrest of influencer Sharmishta Panoli, calling the action "state-sponsored repression" and ''violation'' of her right to freedom of speech and expression.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia also took on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the issue, calling her "ruthless".

Panoli, who hails from Kolkata and studies in Pune's Law University, was arrested by the Kolkata police in Gurugram late on May 30 for allegedly uploading a video on Instagram with communal comments claiming Bollywood actors were silent on Operation Sindoor.

She was later produced before a Kolkata court, which sent her to judicial custody till June 13.

Condemning the Panoli's arrest, Bhatia wrote on X, "Shameful".

"This is not governance, this is political vendetta. This is not compliance with the law, but state-sponsored repression. Shame on 'ruthlessness' Banerjee. This is a brutal murder of democracy," he said, adding, "I strongly condemn this misuse of power".

Bhatia said the arrest of the influencer was a violation of her right to freedom of speech and expression provided under Article 19 of the Constitution.

"This is a violation of Article 19 of the Constitution. Today, the country is asking where has the gang that beat the drum of ''freedom of expression'' gone?" he asked.

Attacking the TMC government, the BJP leader said Banerjee's police travelled ''nearly 1,500 kilometres'' from Kolkata to arrest the law student ''just because she had expressed her opinion, for which she had publicly apologised".

"But, the same police did not arrest the accused in the Sandeshkhali case until the high court reprimanded them. In the Murshidabad violence, they worked to protect the accused," he charged.

Bhatia said lawyers' community and the entire "justice loving society" stand with Panoli and her family.

"If Sharmishta and her family need any legal help, I am personally committed to provide all possible legal help," he added.

Panoli's arrest has evoked sharp reactions and criticism from various sections.

Bar Council of India chairman Manan Kumar Mishra on Sunday called for immediate release and fair trial for Panoli. The senior advocate and Rajya Sabha member said that he was standing firmly with Panoli, whose arrest and judicial custody for a now-deleted social media video despite her immediate apology represented ''an absolute failure of justice and a blatant assault on freedom of expression''.

On Monday, the Bar Council of Delhi condemned the influencer's arrest and demanded her "immediate release to uphold the scale of justice".

The Kolkata police has dismissed criticisms that they have ''unlawfully'' arrested the Instagram influencer and claimed that all legal procedures were followed.

They defended Panoli's arrest saying that the case was ''duly investigated and adhering to legal procedures''.

''Kolkata Police acted lawfully according to the procedure established by law. The accused was not arrested for expressing patriotism or for personal belief; legal actions were taken for sharing offensive content which promotes hatred among the communities,'' Kolkata Police said in a post on Facebook on Sunday.

