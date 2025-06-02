India carved new identity under PM Modi's leadership: Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday said India has carved a new identity on the global stage under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a state-level workshop of the BJP's 'Sankalp se Siddhi Tak' campaign at the party headquarters here, Sharma said the country has transformed since 2014.

''Before 2014, the nation was plagued by terrorism, corruption, and appeasement politics. Prime Minister Modi has not only changed the narrative but implemented welfare schemes that directly benefit youth, women, farmers, and labourers,'' Sharma said in a statement.

He also highlighted improvements in national security, stating, ''The world witnessed India's strengthened defence response post the Pahalgam terror attack.'' Sharma urged party workers to take the double-engine government's schemes to every household.

''This campaign has to be fulfilled at the booth level by each worker, with the spirit of putting the nation first,'' he said.

State BJP president Madan Rathore, also addressing the gathering, said Modi took a resolve to build a new India and has fulfilled many of his commitments in the last 11 years.

''The difference between pre-2014 and post-2014 India is visible to every citizen. Today, over 21 countries have conferred their highest civilian honour on Prime Minister Modi, a matter of pride for every Indian,'' he said.

