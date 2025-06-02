Left Menu

India carved new identity under PM Modi's leadership: Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday said India has carved a new identity on the global stage under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Addressing a state-level workshop of the BJPs Sankalp se Siddhi Tak campaign at the party headquarters here, Sharma said the country has transformed since 2014.Before 2014, the nation was plagued by terrorism, corruption, and appeasement politics.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-06-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 22:07 IST
India carved new identity under PM Modi's leadership: Rajasthan CM
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday said India has carved a new identity on the global stage under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a state-level workshop of the BJP's 'Sankalp se Siddhi Tak' campaign at the party headquarters here, Sharma said the country has transformed since 2014.

''Before 2014, the nation was plagued by terrorism, corruption, and appeasement politics. Prime Minister Modi has not only changed the narrative but implemented welfare schemes that directly benefit youth, women, farmers, and labourers,'' Sharma said in a statement.

He also highlighted improvements in national security, stating, ''The world witnessed India's strengthened defence response post the Pahalgam terror attack.'' Sharma urged party workers to take the double-engine government's schemes to every household.

''This campaign has to be fulfilled at the booth level by each worker, with the spirit of putting the nation first,'' he said.

State BJP president Madan Rathore, also addressing the gathering, said Modi took a resolve to build a new India and has fulfilled many of his commitments in the last 11 years.

''The difference between pre-2014 and post-2014 India is visible to every citizen. Today, over 21 countries have conferred their highest civilian honour on Prime Minister Modi, a matter of pride for every Indian,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025