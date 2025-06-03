Left Menu

Philippines keeps Cabinet mostly unchanged after 'bold reset' call

The call for "courtesy resignations" came in the wake of the disappointing performances by Marcos-backed candidates in the country's recent midterm elections. Speaking at a press briefing, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin confirmed that Marcos had decided to keep several key officials, including the secretaries of agriculture, education, labour, health, and social welfare.

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 03-06-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 14:55 IST
Philippines keeps Cabinet mostly unchanged after 'bold reset' call
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has retained the majority of his Cabinet ministers, two weeks after requesting their resignations in what he called a "bold reset" of his administration, his executive secretary said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press briefing, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin confirmed that Marcos had decided to keep several key officials, including the secretaries of agriculture, education, labour, health, and social welfare. Marcos had earlier maintained his core economic team, along with the heads of the defense, justice, and interior departments.

Bersamin also clarified that Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo will remain in his role until Congress confirms his appointment as the Philippines' permanent representative to the United Nations. Manalo was initially expected to step down by July 31. Performance reviews for other senior officials, including undersecretaries, are still ongoing, Bersamin added.

"If you are asking for blood, there will still be blood," he said, suggesting further changes could follow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

