Assam Congress Takes Charge: Gaurav Gogoi's Battle Cry 'Juz Hobo'

In a significant political move, Gaurav Gogoi took over as the Assam Congress president, inspiring his party with the rallying cry 'Juz Hobo', meaning 'there will be battle'. Gogoi, emphasizing the need for harmony and inclusive development, urged party workers to gear up for the forthcoming assembly elections.

Transitioning from Bhupen Kumar Borah, the former state party chief, Gogoi sought support from all societal factions to dethrone the current BJP regime, focusing on a governance model rooted in equality. Present at the transition were notable senior party figures, highlighting the gravity of the occasion.

Before assuming his new role, Gogoi and his entourage embarked on a symbolic journey through Assam, culminating in his charge to the state party leadership. This procession underscored the challenges and aspirations looming over the Assam Congress as it prepares for the political battles ahead.