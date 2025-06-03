Left Menu

Assam Congress Takes Charge: Gaurav Gogoi's Battle Cry 'Juz Hobo'

Gaurav Gogoi, assuming his role as Assam Congress president, launched the slogan 'Juz Hobo' to rally party workers for the upcoming assembly elections. He advocated for unity to challenge the BJP regime, emphasizing a future of harmony and inclusivity. Senior Congress leaders attended the event to support Gogoi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 03-06-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 17:49 IST
Assam Congress Takes Charge: Gaurav Gogoi's Battle Cry 'Juz Hobo'
Gaurav Gogoi
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, Gaurav Gogoi took over as the Assam Congress president, inspiring his party with the rallying cry 'Juz Hobo', meaning 'there will be battle'. Gogoi, emphasizing the need for harmony and inclusive development, urged party workers to gear up for the forthcoming assembly elections.

Transitioning from Bhupen Kumar Borah, the former state party chief, Gogoi sought support from all societal factions to dethrone the current BJP regime, focusing on a governance model rooted in equality. Present at the transition were notable senior party figures, highlighting the gravity of the occasion.

Before assuming his new role, Gogoi and his entourage embarked on a symbolic journey through Assam, culminating in his charge to the state party leadership. This procession underscored the challenges and aspirations looming over the Assam Congress as it prepares for the political battles ahead.

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025