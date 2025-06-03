Dutch PM Resigns Amid Political Turmoil
Dutch PM Dick Schoof resigned following anti-Muslim politician Geert Wilders' departure from the coalition over migration policy disagreements. A snap election is anticipated, with the PVV party poised to capitalize on immigration concerns. The situation highlights growing political divisions in Europe, compounded by international pressures.
Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof stepped down on Tuesday, triggering a political shakeup that could lead to a snap election. The move follows anti-Muslim politician Geert Wilders' withdrawal from the coalition, citing insufficient support for stricter migration policies.
Schoof's resignation, officially presented to King Willem-Alexander, comes amid political fractures exacerbated by rising far-right sentiment and international tensions involving Russia and the U.S. With elections unlikely before October, the formation of a new government might take months.
Wilders intends to lead his PVV party into the upcoming elections, framing it as a referendum on immigration. As the coalition government transitions to a caretaker status, the scenario reflects the escalating political divides both in the Netherlands and across Europe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
