Dutch PM Resigns Amid Political Turmoil

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof stepped down on Tuesday, triggering a political shakeup that could lead to a snap election. The move follows anti-Muslim politician Geert Wilders' withdrawal from the coalition, citing insufficient support for stricter migration policies.

Schoof's resignation, officially presented to King Willem-Alexander, comes amid political fractures exacerbated by rising far-right sentiment and international tensions involving Russia and the U.S. With elections unlikely before October, the formation of a new government might take months.

Wilders intends to lead his PVV party into the upcoming elections, framing it as a referendum on immigration. As the coalition government transitions to a caretaker status, the scenario reflects the escalating political divides both in the Netherlands and across Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)