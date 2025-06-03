Left Menu

Dutch PM Resigns Amid Political Turmoil

Dutch PM Dick Schoof resigned following anti-Muslim politician Geert Wilders' departure from the coalition over migration policy disagreements. A snap election is anticipated, with the PVV party poised to capitalize on immigration concerns. The situation highlights growing political divisions in Europe, compounded by international pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-06-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 20:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof stepped down on Tuesday, triggering a political shakeup that could lead to a snap election. The move follows anti-Muslim politician Geert Wilders' withdrawal from the coalition, citing insufficient support for stricter migration policies.

Schoof's resignation, officially presented to King Willem-Alexander, comes amid political fractures exacerbated by rising far-right sentiment and international tensions involving Russia and the U.S. With elections unlikely before October, the formation of a new government might take months.

Wilders intends to lead his PVV party into the upcoming elections, framing it as a referendum on immigration. As the coalition government transitions to a caretaker status, the scenario reflects the escalating political divides both in the Netherlands and across Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

