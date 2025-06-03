Bahrain, Colombia, and More Join U.N. Security Council

In a significant reshuffle, Bahrain, Colombia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Latvia, and Liberia have been elected to the United Nations Security Council. This election will see them start two-year terms beginning January 1, 2026, taking over from the outgoing members.

The U.N. Security Council, renowned for its authority to make binding resolutions, including imposing sanctions, comprises 15 members. Five are permanent members with veto power—Britain, China, France, Russia, and the United States. The new non-permanent members were elected unopposed, highlighting a consistent practice of ensuring geographical diversity.

This decision comes as part of the General Assembly's efforts to maintain a balance of regional representation within the council. Voting results showed strong support for the newly elected nations, with Bahrain receiving the highest number of votes at 186.

(With inputs from agencies.)