Ecuador Moves Toward Foreign Military Cooperation

In a legislative session on Tuesday, Ecuador's national assembly endorsed a constitutional reform that would permit the establishment of foreign military bases on its soil. The move is part of President Daniel Noboa's strategy to strengthen international alliances in the fight against pervasive drug trafficking.

The proposal gained the backing of 82 lawmakers, reflecting significant political support within the assembly. However, the constitutional amendment is not yet finalized. It must be presented to the Ecuadorian populace in a referendum, a step that will provide citizens the final say on this contentious issue.

Electoral authorities are tasked with setting the date for the referendum, which will ultimately decide whether the proposal is enacted or rejected. The decision marks a notable shift in Ecuador's policy on military collaboration and could have far-reaching implications for regional security dynamics.

