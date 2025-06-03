Trump's Tariff Triumph: Doubling Down on Steel and Aluminum

In a bold move, U.S. President Donald Trump is set to officially double tariffs on steel and aluminum through an executive order on Tuesday, as confirmed by White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt.

The decision to increase tariffs from 25% to 50% was initially announced on Friday. This announcement promptly led to an increase in U.S. steel and aluminum prices and caused shares of foreign steelmakers to decline.

Market reactions underscore the significant impact of Trump's policy on international metal trade, stirring both domestic economic activity and foreign market challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)