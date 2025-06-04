Musk Slams Trump's 'Disgusting' Tax Bill
Elon Musk has strongly criticized President Trump's tax and spending bill, calling it a 'disgusting abomination' that will raise the deficit. Despite Trump and the White House dismissing his remarks, Musk contends that the bill will increase national debt and burden American citizens. The bill narrowly passed the House and now faces Senate revision.
Elon Musk has intensified his criticism of President Donald Trump's tax and spending bill, labeling it a 'disgusting abomination' that increments the national deficit. The billionaire entrepreneur expressed his disapproval through an X post, voicing concern over the bill's financial implications.
The bill, which extends the 2017 tax cuts, passed the House by a slim margin last month and has been estimated by the Congressional Budget Office to add $3.8 trillion to the debt. Senate Republicans, still aligned with Trump, are set to revise and pass the bill in the coming weeks.
Despite Musk's criticism, Trump remains steadfast in his push to pass the bill, as reflected in a statement from White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt. Republican Senate Majority Leader John Thune is hopeful that Musk might change his stance after further assessment of the bill's impact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Senate Advances Stablecoin Regulation Amidst Political Tensions
US Senate to vote this week on bill to bar California 2035 EV plan
Senate Republicans Challenge California's Vehicle Emission Standards: A Disputed Precedent
Senate Blocks California's Electric Vehicle Mandate in Major Auto Industry Win
Senate Blocks Landmark California Auto Plan