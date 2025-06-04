Indigenous Rights Advocate Hugo Aguilar Leads Historic Move in Mexico's Judiciary

Indigenous rights advocate Hugo Aguilar has taken the lead in the race to become the head of Mexico's Supreme Court, following the country's inaugural popular election process for appointing judges and magistrates. As of Tuesday, Aguilar secured approximately 5.43 million votes, reflecting 5.23% of the total, as declared by electoral authorities.

Aguilar's closest competitor, Lenia Batres, affiliated with the ruling Morena party, garnered around 5.16 million votes or 4.97%. Notably, the Supreme Court's new composition is likely to be largely Morena-aligned, with five women, including three Morena-backed judges, among the leading candidates.

President Claudia Sheinbaum emphasized the historical significance of Aguilar's potential appointment, marking the first Indigenous leader since Benito Juarez. Critics, however, argue that the process could threaten the independence of Mexico's judicial system. Aguilar, a Mixtec lawyer from Oaxaca and an advocate for the National Institute of Indigenous Peoples, vows to enhance Indigenous representation and rights if appointed.