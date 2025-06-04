Left Menu

U.S. Maintains Steel and Aluminum Tariffs on U.K. at 25%

U.S. President Trump has signed a proclamation to keep tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from the UK at 25%, even though rates for other sources will rise to 50% starting June 4.

In a notable decision, U.S. President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation to maintain existing tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from the United Kingdom at 25%. This move comes despite a scheduled increase to 50% for imports from other sources beginning on June 4.

The decision emphasizes the particular economic relationship between the U.S. and the U.K., potentially impacting international trade dynamics. Industry leaders from both sides of the Atlantic are expected to react to this policy as the date approaches.

These tariffs have long been a point of contention among trade partners and could influence diplomatic relations, highlighting the importance of strategic economic partnerships in global markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

