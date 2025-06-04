Elon Musk's Bold Critique: A Shocking Twist in Congressional Bill Debate

In a surprising move, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has injected himself into the controversial debate over President Donald Trump's tax and spending bill, branding it a 'disgusting abomination.' The outspoken Tesla and SpaceX CEO's remarks have found support among fiscally conservative Republicans who share concerns over the bill's potential to inflate the federal deficit.

Musk took to social media, where he lamented the massive bill's pork-laden nature and criticized those in Congress who backed it. The bill, which recently passed the House by a narrow margin, aims to extend the 2017 tax cuts but could add a staggering $3.8 trillion to the already insurmountable national debt.

As Senate Republicans prepare to vote on the bill, divisions are surfacing. While some aim to make business tax breaks permanent, deficit hawks push for deeper spending cuts. Musk's intervention underscores the heightened tension, testing his influence in a fiercely partisan debate shaping American fiscal policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)