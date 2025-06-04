Left Menu

Elon Musk's Bold Critique: A Shocking Twist in Congressional Bill Debate

Billionaire Elon Musk criticized President Trump's tax and spending bill, calling it a 'disgusting abomination.' His comments resonated with fiscally conservative Republicans, complicating the bill's passage. The measure, intended to extend 2017's tax cuts, could exacerbate the federal deficit by $3.8 trillion. Senate Republicans remain divided over the bill's cost and implications.

Updated: 04-06-2025 03:41 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 03:41 IST
In a surprising move, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has injected himself into the controversial debate over President Donald Trump's tax and spending bill, branding it a 'disgusting abomination.' The outspoken Tesla and SpaceX CEO's remarks have found support among fiscally conservative Republicans who share concerns over the bill's potential to inflate the federal deficit.

Musk took to social media, where he lamented the massive bill's pork-laden nature and criticized those in Congress who backed it. The bill, which recently passed the House by a narrow margin, aims to extend the 2017 tax cuts but could add a staggering $3.8 trillion to the already insurmountable national debt.

As Senate Republicans prepare to vote on the bill, divisions are surfacing. While some aim to make business tax breaks permanent, deficit hawks push for deeper spending cuts. Musk's intervention underscores the heightened tension, testing his influence in a fiercely partisan debate shaping American fiscal policy.

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

