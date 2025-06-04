Left Menu

Lee Jae-myung's Victory: A New Era for South Korea's Economy

South Korea sees a transformational political shift with the election of liberal President Lee Jae-myung, who aims to overcome the challenges of martial law aftermath and revitalize the economy amidst global protectionist threats. Lee's victory follows backlash against failed military attempts by former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Lee Jae-myung

South Korea awakened to the dawn of a new political era as Lee Jae-myung emerged victorious in the nation's snap presidential election. Promising to lift the country from martial law turmoil, Lee's leadership is anticipated to bring significant changes to the region's fourth-largest economy.

With an election that marked the highest turnout since 1997, Lee secured 49.42% of votes, outpacing conservative opponent Kim Moon-soo. Lee, a former human rights lawyer, declared the day a judgment against the failed military coup by former leader Yoon Suk Yeol.

As challenges loom, Lee faces immediate tasks to resolve internal divisions and counter external economic threats. The new president plans to foster ties with China while bolstering relations with the U.S., reaffirming the critical alliance amid ongoing international tensions.

