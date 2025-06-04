Left Menu

Liberal Lee Jae-myung's Presidential Win: A New Dawn for South Korea

Lee Jae-myung has been elected as South Korea's president, marking a significant political shift. His leadership will demand addressing trade tariffs with the U.S. and mending ties following the previous president's controversial actions. Global leaders reacted by emphasizing strategic alliances and cooperative international relations.

Lee Jae-myung's victory as South Korea's president signifies a pivotal moment for the nation as it navigates complex global challenges. Key among these are negotiating trade tariffs with the United States and healing divisions caused by his ousted predecessor's surprising martial law declaration.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has expressed firm support for Lee, emphasizing the importance of the U.S.-South Korea alliance grounded in mutual defense and shared economic interests. Rubio highlighted ongoing efforts to modernize the alliance to tackle today's strategic environment and economic challenges, as well as enhancing trilateral cooperation with Japan.

Meanwhile, Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba stressed the necessity of Japan-South Korea relations, advocating for a bilateral summit. European Council President Antonio Costa also conveyed a desire to strengthen strategic partnerships with South Korea, particularly in upholding democracy, human rights, and the rule of law in the global arena.

