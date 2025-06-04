India Reaffirms Anti-Terrorism Stance in Egypt Parlance

An Indian parliamentary delegation reaffirmed its commitment to combating terrorism during a high-level meeting in Egypt led by former Egyptian foreign minister Nabil Fahmy. The delegation highlighted India's principled position and collective resolve to fight terrorism, acknowledging Egypt's steadfast support.

This interaction, part of the delegation's two-day visit to Egypt, was filled with engagements with Egyptian intellectuals, media leaders, and opinion makers. The delegation paid homage to the Heliopolis War Memorial, reflecting India's historical ties with Egypt and honoring the sacrifices of Indian soldiers.

The delegation, including prominent Indian political figures and a former diplomat, also met Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and League of Arab States Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit to discuss comprehensive political, economic, and cultural cooperation. Their visit concluded amidst intensified tensions between India and Pakistan.