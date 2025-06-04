India Reaffirms Anti-Terrorism Stance in Egypt Parlance
A multi-party Indian parliamentary delegation emphasized its strong stance against terrorism during a high-level meeting led by Egypt's former foreign minister. They engaged with Egyptian intellectuals, media, and officials, visiting the Heliopolis War Memorial as a symbol of historical bonds. The visit aimed to deepen India-Egypt counter-terrorism cooperation.
- Country:
- Egypt
An Indian parliamentary delegation reaffirmed its commitment to combating terrorism during a high-level meeting in Egypt led by former Egyptian foreign minister Nabil Fahmy. The delegation highlighted India's principled position and collective resolve to fight terrorism, acknowledging Egypt's steadfast support.
This interaction, part of the delegation's two-day visit to Egypt, was filled with engagements with Egyptian intellectuals, media leaders, and opinion makers. The delegation paid homage to the Heliopolis War Memorial, reflecting India's historical ties with Egypt and honoring the sacrifices of Indian soldiers.
The delegation, including prominent Indian political figures and a former diplomat, also met Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and League of Arab States Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit to discuss comprehensive political, economic, and cultural cooperation. Their visit concluded amidst intensified tensions between India and Pakistan.
ALSO READ
Supriya Sule Urges Unity in Terrorism Fight and Calls for Justice in Dowry Death Case
Campaign for a Dowry-Free and Violence-Free Maharashtra Launched by Supriya Sule
Supriya Sule Leads Multi-Party Delegation Against Terrorism
Supriya Sule Leads All-Party Delegation to Champion India's Stand Against Terrorism
MP Supriya Sule Leads All-Party Delegation in Egypt: Strengthening Global Anti-Terror Ties