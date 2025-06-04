Left Menu

Xi and Lukashenko Forge Unity Against Western 'Hegemony'

Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko to Beijing, reinforcing their alliance amid Western sanctions on Belarus. Xi encouraged unity against Western dominance. Belarus, isolated from Western markets over its role in Russia's war, increasingly aligns with China, seeking economic support and development opportunities.

Updated: 04-06-2025 11:53 IST
In a significant diplomatic move, Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko in Beijing, emphasizing their nations' enduring friendship and mutual opposition to Western 'hegemony and bullying'.

Lukashenko's visit marked his first trip to China since his contested re-election, which extended his 31-year rule over Belarus, a country facing substantial Western sanctions due to its support for Russia in the Ukraine conflict.

Xi and Lukashenko agreed to deepen economic ties, despite a growing trade imbalance, as Belarus turns increasingly eastward in search of alliances and economic partnerships.

