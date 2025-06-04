US Concerns Over South Korean Election Amidst Chinese Influence Claims

The White House confirmed on Tuesday that South Korea's presidential election, won by liberal party candidate Lee Jae-myung, was conducted fairly. However, it expressed unease over Chinese interference, stating the US-ROK Alliance remains strong but vigilant against foreign influence in democracies worldwide.

US concerns are fueled by Lee's nuanced position on balancing relations between Seoul, Beijing, and Washington. Trump's allies criticized Lee's win, labeling it a communist takeover, while the Chinese Foreign Ministry rejected interference claims, urging the US to refrain from projecting its actions onto China.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio lauded the ironclad ties between the US and South Korea, emphasizing modernization and economic cooperation. Meanwhile, Lee's policies on China and other regional matters remain under close watch in Washington, potentially sparking discord among the allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)