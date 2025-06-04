Shadow of Tiananmen: Memory, Silence, and Resistance
The 36th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown remains a sensitive topic in China, with the ruling Communist Party working to erase its memory. While security remains tight, Taiwan continues to commemorate the event. Hong Kong has seen a shift from vigil to silence amidst broader crackdown, yet international voices still recall the significance of June 4, 1989.
- Country:
- China
The 36th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown, which violently ended pro-democracy protests, passed quietly in China, as desired by the ruling Communist Party.
Security was heightened around Beijing's Tiananmen Square, the epicenter of the 1989 demonstrations. China's effort to erase the crackdown's memory includes banning public commemorations and censoring online references. In contrast, Taiwan continues to remember the event with large gatherings.
Hong Kong, previously vocal, has been subdued following government crackdowns. International voices, however, continue to remember the historic event and emphasize Taiwan's role in upholding democratic values against authoritarianism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CATL's Hong Kong IPO Ignites Global Investor Interest Amidst Trade Tensions
Revolutionizing Democracy: A Call for 'One Nation, One Election'
Stock Surge: CATL's Debut and Gold Rally Boost China-Hong Kong Markets
Pushkar Singh Dhami Advocates 'One Nation, One Poll' for Strengthened Democracy
Press Freedom Under Fire: Hong Kong's Tax Audits Raise Concerns