Shadow of Tiananmen: Memory, Silence, and Resistance

The 36th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown, which violently ended pro-democracy protests, passed quietly in China, as desired by the ruling Communist Party.

Security was heightened around Beijing's Tiananmen Square, the epicenter of the 1989 demonstrations. China's effort to erase the crackdown's memory includes banning public commemorations and censoring online references. In contrast, Taiwan continues to remember the event with large gatherings.

Hong Kong, previously vocal, has been subdued following government crackdowns. International voices, however, continue to remember the historic event and emphasize Taiwan's role in upholding democratic values against authoritarianism.

(With inputs from agencies.)