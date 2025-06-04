Germany's New Asylum Policy Directive
Germany aims to streamline its asylum process by designating certain countries as safe, reducing the influx of asylum seekers. Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt highlighted that the plan removes the need for upper house approval, simplifying decisions on persecution claims from those nations.
The German government is set to simplify the process of classifying nations as safe, thereby seeking to curb the number of asylum seekers, Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt announced on Wednesday.
The proposal, if enacted, would eliminate the requirement for Germany's upper house's approval in determining whether individuals from a particular country face persecution that justifies asylum.
This change is part of a broader strategy to address migration challenges effectively, Minister Dobrindt shared with reporters in Berlin.
