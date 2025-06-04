Left Menu

Germany Moves to Expedite Asylum Processes Amid Legal Challenges

The German government aims to simplify the recognition of safe countries to expedite asylum processes, bypassing the Bundesrat. Chancellor Merz's election promise to reduce migration faces obstacles, but opposition from legal bodies and political parties continues. The policy shift has elevated the far-right AfD's popularity.

The German government is set to expedite its asylum processes by streamlining the recognition of certain countries as safe, Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt announced on Wednesday. This move, aimed at reducing asylum seeker numbers, will no longer require approval from Germany's upper house, the Bundesrat.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz's administration, which had campaigned on implementing stricter immigration policies, hit legal roadblocks this week. Nonetheless, the government decided to eliminate the need for mandatory legal counsel for asylum seekers facing expulsion, a decision likely to stir further controversy.

Migration remains a pressing issue for German voters, contributing to the rise of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. A Berlin court recently ruled against the expulsion of Somali asylum seekers, indicating potential legal struggles ahead for Merz's administration.

