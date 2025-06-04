Congress vs. Government: Clash Over Monsoon Session Timing

The Congress has raised an objection against the government's decision to announce the Monsoon session of Parliament 47 days before its usual schedule. The party argues that this unprecedented early announcement is a strategic move to evade demands for a special session addressing the Pahalgam attack and other significant issues.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju confirmed that the session will be conducted from July 21 to August 12, following the proposal by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Rijiju emphasized that the recommendation will soon be forwarded to the president for approval.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh criticized the government on social media, accusing it of avoiding accountability on crucial matters such as Operation Sindoor, foreign policy missteps, and the implications of recent international developments. Despite this, it is expected that these contentious issues will dominate the upcoming discussions during the session.

