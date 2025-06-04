Left Menu

Congress vs. Government: Clash Over Monsoon Session Timing

The Congress has accused the government of scheduling the Monsoon session of Parliament 47 days early to avoid discussing the Pahalgam attack and other pressing issues. Opposition leaders demand a special session, while Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the session dates from July 21 to August 12.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 16:57 IST
Congress vs. Government: Clash Over Monsoon Session Timing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has raised an objection against the government's decision to announce the Monsoon session of Parliament 47 days before its usual schedule. The party argues that this unprecedented early announcement is a strategic move to evade demands for a special session addressing the Pahalgam attack and other significant issues.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju confirmed that the session will be conducted from July 21 to August 12, following the proposal by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Rijiju emphasized that the recommendation will soon be forwarded to the president for approval.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh criticized the government on social media, accusing it of avoiding accountability on crucial matters such as Operation Sindoor, foreign policy missteps, and the implications of recent international developments. Despite this, it is expected that these contentious issues will dominate the upcoming discussions during the session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025