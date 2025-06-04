Left Menu

Germany Eases Asylum Processes Amid Migration Crackdown

The German government plans to simplify the asylum process by designating safe countries of origin without needing parliamentary approval. Chancellor Merz's government aims to reduce asylum seekers and has faced legal obstacles and criticism. The plan includes removing mandatory state-provided legal counsel for those facing expulsion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 18:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, the German government revealed plans to simplify designating safe countries of origin to curb asylum seekers. This new approach eliminates the requirement for parliamentary approval, a significant shift intended to expedite decisions on asylum applications.

Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt announced that safe countries of origin could be determined through government decree, ensuring decisions aren't stalled between government and parliamentary houses. While no country has been assessed under this new framework, the move marks a step in Chancellor Friedrich Merz's broader strategy to manage immigration issues that have long concerned voters.

In a parallel development, the cabinet decided to abolish mandatory legal counsel for asylum seekers facing expulsion. Despite a Berlin court ruling against border police expulsions, Merz maintains his commitment to enforcing stricter migration controls—a stance drawing both legal scrutiny and criticism from political opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

