Germany Eases Asylum Processes Amid Migration Crackdown

On Wednesday, the German government revealed plans to simplify designating safe countries of origin to curb asylum seekers. This new approach eliminates the requirement for parliamentary approval, a significant shift intended to expedite decisions on asylum applications.

Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt announced that safe countries of origin could be determined through government decree, ensuring decisions aren't stalled between government and parliamentary houses. While no country has been assessed under this new framework, the move marks a step in Chancellor Friedrich Merz's broader strategy to manage immigration issues that have long concerned voters.

In a parallel development, the cabinet decided to abolish mandatory legal counsel for asylum seekers facing expulsion. Despite a Berlin court ruling against border police expulsions, Merz maintains his commitment to enforcing stricter migration controls—a stance drawing both legal scrutiny and criticism from political opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)