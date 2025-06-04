Left Menu

U.S.-EU Trade Talks Show Promise for Tariff Peace

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer met with EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic in Paris. The meeting was highly constructive, signifying the European Union's willingness to collaborate with the U.S. to resolve tariff issues. Greer anticipates ongoing productive discussions to achieve balanced trade agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 19:25 IST
Trade Representative Jamieson Greer

In a crucial meeting held in Paris, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer expressed optimism about the potential resolution of tariff disputes between the United States and the European Union. Greer discussed with the EU's trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic, noting the EU's eagerness to collaborate on achieving a mutually beneficial trade balance.

According to Greer's statement, the talks were constructive, occurring in conjunction with technical discussions in Washington. This meeting could pave the way toward alleviating tensions over trade tariffs that have long been a point of contention between the two economies.

Greer is looking forward to maintaining this momentum of engagement with the EU in the coming days and weeks, aiming for tangible progress that could lead to reciprocal trade agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

