Left Menu

Prashant Kishor Criticizes Bihar Leadership Amid Outrage Over Minor's Death

Prashant Kishor, during his Bihar Badlav Yatra, accused the state's leadership of failing to address a collapsing law and order situation. This follows the tragic death of a 10-year-old girl who was raped and waited hours for medical treatment. Public anger mounts as authorities assure a speedy trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 19:38 IST
Prashant Kishor Criticizes Bihar Leadership Amid Outrage Over Minor's Death
Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During his Bihar Badlav Yatra, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor has taken a strong stand against Bihar's leadership, accusing them of allowing the state's law and order to deteriorate due to ineffective governance. Criticizing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Kishor alleged that corrupt officers and ministers have exploited the system, leading to the current deteriorating conditions.

Kishor condemned the state's leadership for inaction, particularly referencing the case of a Dalit girl from Kudni, which he described as more horrific than the infamous Nirbhaya case. The girl, victim of rape and brutal assault, faced delays in receiving medical attention, awaiting hours in an ambulance. This incident has sparked public outrage and criticism towards Health Minister Mangal Pandey, accused of lacking accountability.

The 10-year-old girl's death on June 1 has intensified public and political scrutiny. She was attacked on May 26 and succumbed to her injuries after substantial delays in treatment. While Health Minister Pandey has promised swift justice, Kishor's criticisms have highlighted systemic failures, pushing for accountability and immediate reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025