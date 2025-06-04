Prashant Kishor Criticizes Bihar Leadership Amid Outrage Over Minor's Death

During his Bihar Badlav Yatra, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor has taken a strong stand against Bihar's leadership, accusing them of allowing the state's law and order to deteriorate due to ineffective governance. Criticizing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Kishor alleged that corrupt officers and ministers have exploited the system, leading to the current deteriorating conditions.

Kishor condemned the state's leadership for inaction, particularly referencing the case of a Dalit girl from Kudni, which he described as more horrific than the infamous Nirbhaya case. The girl, victim of rape and brutal assault, faced delays in receiving medical attention, awaiting hours in an ambulance. This incident has sparked public outrage and criticism towards Health Minister Mangal Pandey, accused of lacking accountability.

The 10-year-old girl's death on June 1 has intensified public and political scrutiny. She was attacked on May 26 and succumbed to her injuries after substantial delays in treatment. While Health Minister Pandey has promised swift justice, Kishor's criticisms have highlighted systemic failures, pushing for accountability and immediate reforms.

