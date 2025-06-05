Vice Chair's Legal Battle: Alvin Brown Challenges Trump
Alvin Brown, vice chair of the National Transportation Safety Board, has filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump, contesting his May 5 removal from office. Appointed by President Joe Biden, Brown, the first African American mayor of Jacksonville, Florida, claims his ousting was illegal.
Alvin Brown, serving as the vice chair of the National Transportation Safety Board, has initiated legal proceedings against former President Donald Trump, alleging his dismissal was unlawful.
The move comes after Brown was removed from his position on May 5, a decision first made public by Reuters.
Brown, a notable Democrat and the first African American elected mayor of Jacksonville, Florida, was appointed as vice chair in December by then-President Joe Biden, following his induction to the five-member board in March 2024.
