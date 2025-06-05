Prime Minister Sharif's Diplomatic Overture to Saudi Arabia Amidst Easing Tensions with India
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia to express Pakistan's gratitude for Saudi's role in de-escalating recent tensions with India. The visit aims to fortify bilateral cooperation, focusing on trade, regional security, and the welfare of the Muslim community, amidst resolving recent conflicts.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to embark on a visit to Saudi Arabia this Thursday, in a diplomatic gesture to express Pakistan's gratitude for the Kingdom's constructive role in easing recent tensions with India.
Sharif is expected to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during the two-day visit to discuss strengthening bilateral ties, particularly in trade, investment, and regional peace. The visit coincides with the notable occasion of Eid-ul-Adha and underscores a commitment to enhancing economic and diplomatic relations.
The Foreign Office has emphasized the importance of this visit for deepening Pakistan-Saudi Arabia cooperation, aligning with Pakistan's development goals. The visit follows intense hostilities between India and Pakistan triggered by the April 22 Pahalgam attack, with military actions subsiding after bilateral talks on May 10.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ajit Doval's Strategic Russia Visit: Strengthening Bilateral Ties Amid Global Terrorism Concerns
Vietnam and France Strengthen Bilateral Ties
Sri Lanka and New Zealand Forge Stronger Bilateral Ties Amid Economic Challenges
UAE and Lebanon Strengthen Bilateral Ties Towards Development and Peace
India and Ethiopia Unite Against Terrorism: Diplomatic Delegation Signals Stronger Bilateral Ties