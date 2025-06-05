Prime Minister Sharif's Diplomatic Overture to Saudi Arabia Amidst Easing Tensions with India

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to embark on a visit to Saudi Arabia this Thursday, in a diplomatic gesture to express Pakistan's gratitude for the Kingdom's constructive role in easing recent tensions with India.

Sharif is expected to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during the two-day visit to discuss strengthening bilateral ties, particularly in trade, investment, and regional peace. The visit coincides with the notable occasion of Eid-ul-Adha and underscores a commitment to enhancing economic and diplomatic relations.

The Foreign Office has emphasized the importance of this visit for deepening Pakistan-Saudi Arabia cooperation, aligning with Pakistan's development goals. The visit follows intense hostilities between India and Pakistan triggered by the April 22 Pahalgam attack, with military actions subsiding after bilateral talks on May 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)