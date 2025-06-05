South Korea's New Leader Lee Jae-myung Tackles Economic Revival

South Korea's newly inaugurated President Lee Jae-myung convened his first cabinet meeting on Thursday, centering on an emergency plan to tackle stagnating economic growth and provide household aid, fulfilling a key campaign promise. Lee assumed office swiftly after uproar over former President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief imposition of martial law.

Lee remarked to a cabinet inherited from the caretaker administration, stressing urgency in addressing citizens' hardships. With only his prime minister, a seasoned legislator, appointed, Lee hastens cabinet formation to ensure administrative continuity while meeting economic recovery goals.

Confronted with an unexpectedly bare presidential office, Lee's focus remains on economic recovery, pledging a significant fiscal injection to spur growth amidst projections of an underwhelming 0.8% growth rate. Facing challenges reminiscent of the 1997 Asian financial crisis, his government confronts both internal and external economic pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)