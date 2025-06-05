Left Menu

South Korea's New Leader Lee Jae-myung Tackles Economic Revival

South Korea's President Lee Jae-myung, inaugurated after a tumultuous political shift, faces daunting economic challenges. Prioritizing fiscal reform, Lee's emergency cabinet meeting addresses stagnating growth, aiming to boost the economy with a 30 trillion won package. Amid political tensions, Lee navigates both national and international pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 12:26 IST
South Korea's New Leader Lee Jae-myung Tackles Economic Revival

South Korea's newly inaugurated President Lee Jae-myung convened his first cabinet meeting on Thursday, centering on an emergency plan to tackle stagnating economic growth and provide household aid, fulfilling a key campaign promise. Lee assumed office swiftly after uproar over former President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief imposition of martial law.

Lee remarked to a cabinet inherited from the caretaker administration, stressing urgency in addressing citizens' hardships. With only his prime minister, a seasoned legislator, appointed, Lee hastens cabinet formation to ensure administrative continuity while meeting economic recovery goals.

Confronted with an unexpectedly bare presidential office, Lee's focus remains on economic recovery, pledging a significant fiscal injection to spur growth amidst projections of an underwhelming 0.8% growth rate. Facing challenges reminiscent of the 1997 Asian financial crisis, his government confronts both internal and external economic pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025