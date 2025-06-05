Israel Recovers Hostages' Bodies Amid Gaza Conflict

In a significant development amid the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip, Israel has announced the recovery of the bodies of two hostages taken during Hamas' attack on October 7, 2023. The hostages have been identified as Judih Weinstein and Gad Haggai.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the news on Thursday, expressing the nation's solemn relief at bringing the bodies home. The recovery underscores the ongoing turmoil and tensions between Israel and Hamas forces in the volatile region.

This incident marks a poignant moment in a conflict that has seen significant loss and hardship, as both sides continue to grapple with the broader consequences of the war.

(With inputs from agencies.)