Left Menu

Israel Recovers Hostages' Bodies Amid Gaza Conflict

Israel has recovered the bodies of two hostages, Judih Weinstein and Gad Haggai, taken during Hamas' October 7, 2023, attack in the Gaza Strip. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced their recovery, marking a somber moment amid the ongoing conflict in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 05-06-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 12:27 IST
Israel Recovers Hostages' Bodies Amid Gaza Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a significant development amid the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip, Israel has announced the recovery of the bodies of two hostages taken during Hamas' attack on October 7, 2023. The hostages have been identified as Judih Weinstein and Gad Haggai.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the news on Thursday, expressing the nation's solemn relief at bringing the bodies home. The recovery underscores the ongoing turmoil and tensions between Israel and Hamas forces in the volatile region.

This incident marks a poignant moment in a conflict that has seen significant loss and hardship, as both sides continue to grapple with the broader consequences of the war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025