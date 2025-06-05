Left Menu

Karnataka Deputy CM Decries 'Politics with Dead Bodies' Amid Bengaluru Stampede Tragedy

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar criticizes BJP and JDS for exploiting the recent Bengaluru stampede tragedy for political gain. Expressing sorrow, he pledges support to victims' families and rebukes JDS leader Kumaraswamy's alleged political manipulation. The disaster claimed 11 lives and injured over 30 at RCB Victory Parade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 13:25 IST
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar condemned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (Secular) for allegedly politicizing the recent stampede tragedy in Bengaluru. Speaking emotionally at a press conference, Shivakumar extended his sympathies to the bereaved families and criticized the opposition for what he termed as exploiting the situation for political aims.

Shivakumar expressed his deep sorrow over the incident, stating unequivocally, "I don't want to indulge in dirty politics. The BJP and JDS always politicize tragedies; it's part of their agenda." He called for learning lessons from the tragedy, acknowledging the grievous impact on Karnataka's image. Shivakumar further highlighted the pain endured by affected families, specifically noting the tragic impact on children.

Further criticizing JDS leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, Shivakumar alleged that his political career is marred by utilizing tragedies for gain. He reiterated the unexpected nature of the event which resulted in 11 deaths and injured over 30 people during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru victory celebration for the Indian Premier League championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

