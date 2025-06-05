Left Menu

Tragic Stampede at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium Spurs Calls for Better Crowd Management

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor described the stampede at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium, which resulted in 11 deaths, as 'tragic'. He emphasized the need for improved crowd management strategies. The incident occurred during RCB's IPL victory celebrations. Karnataka plans new SOPs for mega events to prevent future tragedies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 13:34 IST
In a somber reflection on the recent stampede in Bengaluru, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor labeled the incident 'tragic', following the loss of 11 lives near Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium. Tharoor's comments came as he led a multi-party delegation in the US for Operation Sindoor.

During a PTI Videos interview, Tharoor stressed the need for developing new strategies for crowd control and management, advising his Karnataka colleagues to address necessary measures. The stampede, which also left several injured, unfolded amidst the celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL triumph.

Reacting to the horror, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara announced plans for a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) aimed at ensuring safety during major events, marking a conscious effort to prevent such occurrences in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

