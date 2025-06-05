Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government Over Declining Economy

Rahul Gandhi criticizes the government by highlighting a decline in sales of two-wheelers, cars, and the mobile market. He emphasizes the need for realistic politics and an economy benefiting all Indians, not just a few capitalists. Gandhi advocates for attention to rising living costs impacting the common Indian.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has launched a blistering attack on the government, spotlighting a downturn in the sales of two-wheelers and cars, as well as a decline in the mobile market. He calls for politics tied to the reality of daily life rather than the pomp of events.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, the Leader of Opposition reiterated the need for an inclusive economy. He underscored the alarming drop in sales, with figures revealing a 17 percent decline in two-wheeler sales and an 8.6 percent dip in car sales, alongside a 7 percent decrease in the mobile market.

Gandhi's criticism extends to rising living costs, arguing that inflation in areas like housing, education, and domestic goods continues to burden average Indians. With the Congress attacking the government over economic management, Gandhi calls for politics that asks pertinent questions and focuses on the needs of every citizen.

