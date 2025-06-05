Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government Over Declining Economy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has launched a blistering attack on the government, spotlighting a downturn in the sales of two-wheelers and cars, as well as a decline in the mobile market. He calls for politics tied to the reality of daily life rather than the pomp of events.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, the Leader of Opposition reiterated the need for an inclusive economy. He underscored the alarming drop in sales, with figures revealing a 17 percent decline in two-wheeler sales and an 8.6 percent dip in car sales, alongside a 7 percent decrease in the mobile market.

Gandhi's criticism extends to rising living costs, arguing that inflation in areas like housing, education, and domestic goods continues to burden average Indians. With the Congress attacking the government over economic management, Gandhi calls for politics that asks pertinent questions and focuses on the needs of every citizen.

