West Bengal Assembly to Discuss Operation Sindoor and Pahalgam Terror Attack

The West Bengal assembly is poised to present a special resolution on June 10 to both commend the armed forces for their precision strikes during 'Operation Sindoor' and censure the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in 26 fatalities, including two from West Bengal.

Speaker Biman Banerjee, speaking after a Business Advisory meeting, mentioned that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to join the two-hour discussion set for June 10 amid the monsoon session beginning June 9. Notably, the resolution will praise the strategic strikes on terror bases in Pakistan and PoK on May 7.

This session holds political weight as parties like the BJP and TMC unite in recognizing the armed forces, despite concerns about intelligence oversights in Pahalgam and demands for law and order discussions in Murshidabad.