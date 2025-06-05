Left Menu

US Domestic News Digest: A Legal Showdown and Policy Shifts

A summary of current US domestic news highlights an array of legal, political, and economic developments. These include a court ruling against Trump's education cuts, opposition to his tax bill, a vaping shortage due to tariffs, a settlement over delivery fee caps, and debates over birthright citizenship and AI regulation.

In a significant legal development, a federal appeals court has halted President Donald Trump's plan to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education, marking a win for those opposed to the mass layoff of department employees. The court's decision reflects rising tensions between the administration and various state and educational bodies.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk and conservative Republicans continue to challenge President Trump's proposed tax cuts and spending increases. The Congressional Budget Office warns this initiative could escalate U.S. debt significantly, with military and border security budget hikes catching particular attention.

The vaping industry in the U.S. faces disruptions as tariffs and crackdowns on unauthorized e-cigarette shipments tighten supplies. Additionally, major food delivery services, including DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats, have reached a settlement with New York City over delivery fee caps, amidst ongoing economic adjustments post-COVID-19.

