Stranded Afghans Appeal Against Trump's Travel Ban

Afghans who collaborated with the US during its conflict with the Taliban are pleading with President Donald Trump to lift a travel ban that threatens deportation to Afghanistan, potentially putting them at risk of persecution.

The appeal follows Trump's recent announcement of a US entry ban covering citizens from multiple countries, including Afghanistan, affecting thousands of displaced Afghans approved for resettlement through US humanitarian programs.

These individuals, many of whom found temporary refuge in countries like Pakistan and Qatar, face uncertainty and danger as Pakistan initiates deportations of alleged illegal residents, predominantly Afghans, intensifying their precarious situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)