Stranded Afghans Appeal Against Trump's Travel Ban

Afghans who worked with the US during the war against the Taliban have urged President Trump to exempt them from a travel ban. They fear deportation to Afghanistan, where they could face persecution. The ban affects Afghans approved for US resettlement but now stranded in places like Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 05-06-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 19:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Afghans who collaborated with the US during its conflict with the Taliban are pleading with President Donald Trump to lift a travel ban that threatens deportation to Afghanistan, potentially putting them at risk of persecution.

The appeal follows Trump's recent announcement of a US entry ban covering citizens from multiple countries, including Afghanistan, affecting thousands of displaced Afghans approved for resettlement through US humanitarian programs.

These individuals, many of whom found temporary refuge in countries like Pakistan and Qatar, face uncertainty and danger as Pakistan initiates deportations of alleged illegal residents, predominantly Afghans, intensifying their precarious situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

