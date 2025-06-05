Political Shift: Sohan Singh Thandal's Return to Shiromani Akali Dal

In a notable political development, Sohan Singh Thandal has returned to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) months after campaigning for the BJP in the Chabbewal bypolls. The move was officially sealed in the presence of SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, highlighting a shift in Thandal's political allegiance.

Thandal's return to the SAD underscores widespread discontent with the AAP government's policies in Punjab, which Thandal and Badal claim have led to increased corruption and lawlessness. Badal voiced confidence that Thandal's comeback will prompt further defections to SAD as it seeks to restore peace and development in the region.

Expressing his continued allegiance to the SAD, Thandal criticized the AAP government's impact on Punjab farmers and pledged to support Parupkar Ghumman, SAD's candidate for the Ludhiana West by-elections. These strategic political maneuvers aim to strengthen the SAD's stance against the AAP's governance approach in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)