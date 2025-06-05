UK MP Champions India's Anti-Terrorism Stance: A Call for Support

In a significant parliamentary update, UK Conservative MP Bob Blackman highlighted the importance of a recent cross-party Indian delegation visit. He emphasized India's steadfast resolve against terrorism originating from Pakistan, urging the UK government to aid India in its counter-terrorism efforts.

As Chair of the House of Commons Backbench Business Committee, Blackman informed Leader of the Commons Lucy Powell about the delegation's productive interactions with British MPs. He stressed the need for a government statement outlining support for India in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attacks and subsequent Operations targeting Pakistan-backed terror camps.

Responding on behalf of the government, Lucy Powell acknowledged the significance of UK-India relations and promised continued updates on security issues. Blackman continues to engage with Indian parliamentarians to strengthen bilateral ties and highlight the persistent threat of terrorism.

