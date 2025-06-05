Left Menu

UK MP Champions India's Anti-Terrorism Stance: A Call for Support

UK Conservative MP Bob Blackman highlighted the crucial visit of a cross-party Indian delegation to the House of Commons, underscoring India's firm stance against terrorism from Pakistan. He urged for UK governmental support in India's counter-terror efforts, especially in the aftermath of recent terrorist attacks on Indian soil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-06-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 20:45 IST
UK MP Champions India's Anti-Terrorism Stance: A Call for Support
Bob Blackman
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant parliamentary update, UK Conservative MP Bob Blackman highlighted the importance of a recent cross-party Indian delegation visit. He emphasized India's steadfast resolve against terrorism originating from Pakistan, urging the UK government to aid India in its counter-terrorism efforts.

As Chair of the House of Commons Backbench Business Committee, Blackman informed Leader of the Commons Lucy Powell about the delegation's productive interactions with British MPs. He stressed the need for a government statement outlining support for India in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attacks and subsequent Operations targeting Pakistan-backed terror camps.

Responding on behalf of the government, Lucy Powell acknowledged the significance of UK-India relations and promised continued updates on security issues. Blackman continues to engage with Indian parliamentarians to strengthen bilateral ties and highlight the persistent threat of terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025