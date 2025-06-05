Left Menu

Federal Court Intervenes in Trump Administration's Dismantling of AmeriCorps

A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to reinstate AmeriCorps programs in 24 Democratic-led states. The move came after claims the administration unlawfully dismantled the service agency. The judge, however, did not block the planned workforce reductions, citing speculative impacts on service delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 20:56 IST
A federal judge has mandated the Trump administration to reinstate AmeriCorps programs across 24 Democratic-led states. This decision was driven by accusations that the administration unlawfully sought to dismantle the national service agency.

The legal battle stemmed from April, when over 1,000 AmeriCorps grants were terminated, and 85% of the workforce was placed on leave. Democratic attorneys general claimed this decision violated constitutional authority and bypassed necessary procedures.

U.S. District Judge Deborah Boardman concurred partially, emphasizing the failure of AmeriCorps to adhere to notice-and-comment rulemaking. However, the judge refused to halt workforce reductions, dismissing state concerns over speculative service delivery disruptions.

