Trump and Musk's Electric Clash Over Tax Credits

In a surprising turn of events, President Donald Trump has pointed fingers at billionaire Elon Musk for his outspoken criticism regarding a Republican-driven spending bill. The crux of the matter lies in the decision to remove tax credits for electric vehicles, a move that Musk publicly opposed.

Trump, known for his candid remarks, did not shy away from expressing his displeasure about Musk's stance. The electric vehicle industry, a significant focus of Musk's business ventures, stands to be impacted significantly by this legislative change.

The President also hinted at a potential shift in his rapport with Musk, noting uncertainty about whether their previously strong relationship would endure amid such policy disagreements. This development is closely watched, given Musk's influence and active support in efforts to curtail government spending.

(With inputs from agencies.)