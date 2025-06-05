Left Menu

Trump and Musk's Electric Clash Over Tax Credits

President Donald Trump criticized Elon Musk for his public disapproval of the Republican spending bill, especially due to its removal of consumer tax credits for electric vehicles. Trump indicated uncertainty about continuing his relationship with Musk, a strong advocate for reducing government spending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 21:40 IST
Trump and Musk's Electric Clash Over Tax Credits
Trump

In a surprising turn of events, President Donald Trump has pointed fingers at billionaire Elon Musk for his outspoken criticism regarding a Republican-driven spending bill. The crux of the matter lies in the decision to remove tax credits for electric vehicles, a move that Musk publicly opposed.

Trump, known for his candid remarks, did not shy away from expressing his displeasure about Musk's stance. The electric vehicle industry, a significant focus of Musk's business ventures, stands to be impacted significantly by this legislative change.

The President also hinted at a potential shift in his rapport with Musk, noting uncertainty about whether their previously strong relationship would endure amid such policy disagreements. This development is closely watched, given Musk's influence and active support in efforts to curtail government spending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025