Rodriguez Cleared for Presidential Run, Morales Left Out

The Bolivian constitutional court has given the green light for Senate leader Andronico Rodriguez to join the presidential race later this year. This move sidelines former President Evo Morales, who remains ineligible to run.

Rodriguez belongs to the Movement toward Socialism party and leads the 'Third System' party, which the court allowed to participate in the August elections. Polls indicate him as a leading left-wing candidate, surpassing notable opposition figures.

Despite being ineligible, Morales insists he intends to return to power. The court calls for peaceful and fair elections, warning against politicizing the judicial process, as Morales remains isolated amidst protests over pressing economic issues.