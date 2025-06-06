Left Menu

Rodriguez Cleared for Presidential Run, Morales Left Out

Bolivian Senate leader Andronico Rodriguez can run for presidency in the upcoming elections, as confirmed by the constitutional court. While former President Evo Morales is barred from contesting, Rodriguez's newly registered party is gaining traction. Morales continues to face legal challenges, though his supporters demand his eligibility.

The Bolivian constitutional court has given the green light for Senate leader Andronico Rodriguez to join the presidential race later this year. This move sidelines former President Evo Morales, who remains ineligible to run.

Rodriguez belongs to the Movement toward Socialism party and leads the 'Third System' party, which the court allowed to participate in the August elections. Polls indicate him as a leading left-wing candidate, surpassing notable opposition figures.

Despite being ineligible, Morales insists he intends to return to power. The court calls for peaceful and fair elections, warning against politicizing the judicial process, as Morales remains isolated amidst protests over pressing economic issues.

