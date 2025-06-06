Presidential Breakup: Trump and Musk's Public Rift
U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly acknowledged a rift with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, describing the situation as manageable. A call has been scheduled between White House aides and Musk to address the issue and aim for reconciliation, according to a Politico report.
In a recent development, U.S. President Donald Trump described his public split with Tesla CEO Elon Musk as manageable, saying, 'Oh it's okay,' and, 'It's going very well, never done better,' during an interview with Politico.
The news outlet disclosed on Thursday that the White House is actively working to mend the relationship. A phone call has been arranged by aides for Friday to potentially broker a peace between Trump and Musk.
As tensions simmer, all eyes will be on the outcome of this scheduled contact, a notable event given the influence both figures hold within the American business and political landscape.
