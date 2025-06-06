Left Menu

Modi Vows Development Amidst Conflict: Resilience in Jammu & Kashmir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi affirms unwavering support for Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing ongoing development despite recent Pahalgam terror attacks. He praises the resilience of its people against cross-border aggression and promises additional relief for victims. Modi pledges enhanced infrastructure, job opportunities, and cultural development, urging continued resistance against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Katra | Updated: 06-06-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 17:27 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reaffirmed his commitment to spearhead development in Jammu and Kashmir, dismissing the recent Pahalgam terror attacks as an obstacle. Addressing a public rally, he commended locals for their steadfastness against Pakistan's cross-border aggression and announced financial aid for affected families.

Modi underscored the importance of youth aspirations, highlighting the union territory's prospects as a cultural and sporting hub. He acknowledged the community's unity against terrorism, emphasizing recent infrastructural and employment initiatives, including enhanced relief packages and the construction of underground bunkers for border residents.

The prime minister also touched upon the cultural vibrancy with events like the Kheer Bhawani Mela and the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, reinforcing his government's dedication to regional development without yielding to terror threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

