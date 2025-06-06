Left Menu

Trump vs. Musk: A High-Stakes Feud Unfolds

U.S. President Donald Trump and technology magnate Elon Musk are embroiled in a public feud, primarily over Trump's tax-cut bill. Initially close allies, the relationship soured after Musk criticized the bill's impact on national debt, prompting sharp exchanges on social media platforms, and affecting Tesla's market value.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 18:21 IST
Trump vs. Musk: A High-Stakes Feud Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A feud between U.S. President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk unfolded on social media, as the two high-profile figures clashed over a controversial tax-cut bill. The unrest shook financial markets, with Tesla's shares plummeting by 14% during Thursday's trading.

The spat marks a dramatic shift from a once-friendly relationship. Musk, previously a key adviser to Trump, criticized the president's legislation, calling it fiscally irresponsible. Trump responded, expressing disappointment and hinting at political reprisals.

Despite Thursday's hostility, there are tentative signs of a resolution, as high-profile observers urged peace. However, the dispute continues to pose risks for Trump's legislative agenda, highlighting divisions within the Republican Party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025