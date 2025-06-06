Trump vs. Musk: A High-Stakes Feud Unfolds
U.S. President Donald Trump and technology magnate Elon Musk are embroiled in a public feud, primarily over Trump's tax-cut bill. Initially close allies, the relationship soured after Musk criticized the bill's impact on national debt, prompting sharp exchanges on social media platforms, and affecting Tesla's market value.
A feud between U.S. President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk unfolded on social media, as the two high-profile figures clashed over a controversial tax-cut bill. The unrest shook financial markets, with Tesla's shares plummeting by 14% during Thursday's trading.
The spat marks a dramatic shift from a once-friendly relationship. Musk, previously a key adviser to Trump, criticized the president's legislation, calling it fiscally irresponsible. Trump responded, expressing disappointment and hinting at political reprisals.
Despite Thursday's hostility, there are tentative signs of a resolution, as high-profile observers urged peace. However, the dispute continues to pose risks for Trump's legislative agenda, highlighting divisions within the Republican Party.
(With inputs from agencies.)
