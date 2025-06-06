Left Menu

From Allies to Adversaries: The Trump-Musk Political Fallout

The relationship between Donald Trump and Elon Musk took a dramatic turn as Musk criticized Trump's tax bill, leading to a public fallout. Once close allies, their split could have significant political and business repercussions for both. Their rift also impacts Tesla and Trump's political strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 20:06 IST
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump found himself at odds with Elon Musk, the billionaire who previously helped bolster his political agenda. Despite earlier restraint, tensions surged as Musk vehemently criticized Trump's fiscal policies.

By Thursday, Trump was visibly irritated with Musk's social media tirades. Meanwhile, Musk's attacks not only rattled support for Trump's tax bill but also left Tesla's stock price floundering. The split signals potential challenges for both men, impacting Trump's midterm prospects and Musk's business interests.

Once celebrated allies, Trump's administration now grapples with the fallout as Musk's influence and support wane. Whether their relationship can be salvaged remains to be seen.

