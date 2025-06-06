From Allies to Adversaries: The Trump-Musk Political Fallout

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump found himself at odds with Elon Musk, the billionaire who previously helped bolster his political agenda. Despite earlier restraint, tensions surged as Musk vehemently criticized Trump's fiscal policies.

By Thursday, Trump was visibly irritated with Musk's social media tirades. Meanwhile, Musk's attacks not only rattled support for Trump's tax bill but also left Tesla's stock price floundering. The split signals potential challenges for both men, impacting Trump's midterm prospects and Musk's business interests.

Once celebrated allies, Trump's administration now grapples with the fallout as Musk's influence and support wane. Whether their relationship can be salvaged remains to be seen.

(With inputs from agencies.)