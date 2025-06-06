Left Menu

Karnataka Nominates Prominent Figures to Legislative Council

The Karnataka government has proposed the nomination of four notable individuals to the Legislative Council. The recommendations, now awaiting the Governor's approval, include Dalit activist D G Sagar, journalist Dinesh Amin Mattu, Congress figure Ramesh Babu, and NRI Forum's Arathi Krishna. These nominations fill vacancies left by former MLCs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-06-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 22:56 IST
Karnataka Nominates Prominent Figures to Legislative Council
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government has put forward the names of four distinguished figures for nomination to the Legislative Council. This comes after four seats became vacant, previously occupied by C P Yogeshwar, U B Venkatesh, Prakash Rathod, and K A Thippeswamy.

Among the proposed nominees are Dalit activist D G Sagar and senior journalist Dinesh Amin Mattu. Additional nominations include Ramesh Babu, the Congress' communications chief, and Arathi Krishna, the deputy chairperson of the Karnataka NRI Forum. Official sources disclosed these recommendations on Friday.

The nominations have been submitted to Raj Bhavan for approval by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. Typically, individuals with significant contributions in various domains are chosen for such honors based on the government's advice to the Governor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025