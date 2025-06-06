Karnataka Nominates Prominent Figures to Legislative Council
The Karnataka government has proposed the nomination of four notable individuals to the Legislative Council. The recommendations, now awaiting the Governor's approval, include Dalit activist D G Sagar, journalist Dinesh Amin Mattu, Congress figure Ramesh Babu, and NRI Forum's Arathi Krishna. These nominations fill vacancies left by former MLCs.
The Karnataka government has put forward the names of four distinguished figures for nomination to the Legislative Council. This comes after four seats became vacant, previously occupied by C P Yogeshwar, U B Venkatesh, Prakash Rathod, and K A Thippeswamy.
Among the proposed nominees are Dalit activist D G Sagar and senior journalist Dinesh Amin Mattu. Additional nominations include Ramesh Babu, the Congress' communications chief, and Arathi Krishna, the deputy chairperson of the Karnataka NRI Forum. Official sources disclosed these recommendations on Friday.
The nominations have been submitted to Raj Bhavan for approval by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. Typically, individuals with significant contributions in various domains are chosen for such honors based on the government's advice to the Governor.
