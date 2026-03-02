Punjab Congress President Criticizes BJP's Political Symbolism

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has voiced strong criticism against Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's choice to don a turban during the state Assembly's Budget session for 2026-27.

Speaking to reporters, Warring acknowledged Saini's right to express his faith but questioned the timing, suggesting it's a strategic move ahead of the 2027 Punjab assembly elections. He expressed concerns over Saini being positioned as a BJP representative for Punjab, highlighting ongoing interstate issues like water disputes.

Warring firmly rejected the notion that sporting a turban would sway Punjabi voters, emphasizing that the community doesn't succumb to communal influences. He warned the BJP against introducing religious politics into Punjab, stating it shows a disconnect with the region's realities.