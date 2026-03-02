Left Menu

Punjab Congress President Criticizes BJP's Political Symbolism

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring criticized Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's decision to wear a turban while presenting the 2026-27 Budget, suggesting it is a political maneuver ahead of the 2027 Punjab assembly elections. He dismissed the BJP's attempt to appeal to Punjabi voters through communal tactics.

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has voiced strong criticism against Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's choice to don a turban during the state Assembly's Budget session for 2026-27.

Speaking to reporters, Warring acknowledged Saini's right to express his faith but questioned the timing, suggesting it's a strategic move ahead of the 2027 Punjab assembly elections. He expressed concerns over Saini being positioned as a BJP representative for Punjab, highlighting ongoing interstate issues like water disputes.

Warring firmly rejected the notion that sporting a turban would sway Punjabi voters, emphasizing that the community doesn't succumb to communal influences. He warned the BJP against introducing religious politics into Punjab, stating it shows a disconnect with the region's realities.

