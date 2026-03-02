Punjab Congress President Criticizes BJP's Political Symbolism
Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring criticized Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's decision to wear a turban while presenting the 2026-27 Budget, suggesting it is a political maneuver ahead of the 2027 Punjab assembly elections. He dismissed the BJP's attempt to appeal to Punjabi voters through communal tactics.
- Country:
- India
Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has voiced strong criticism against Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's choice to don a turban during the state Assembly's Budget session for 2026-27.
Speaking to reporters, Warring acknowledged Saini's right to express his faith but questioned the timing, suggesting it's a strategic move ahead of the 2027 Punjab assembly elections. He expressed concerns over Saini being positioned as a BJP representative for Punjab, highlighting ongoing interstate issues like water disputes.
Warring firmly rejected the notion that sporting a turban would sway Punjabi voters, emphasizing that the community doesn't succumb to communal influences. He warned the BJP against introducing religious politics into Punjab, stating it shows a disconnect with the region's realities.
ALSO READ
Nepal's Silence Period Initiates Countdown to General Elections
Punjab Finance Minister Criticizes BJP Over Tech Failures in Banking Fraud
Punjab BJP Gears Up for 'Badlav' Rally with Amit Shah
Nepal PM Karki Calls for Historic and Peaceful Elections on March 5
Amit Shah Ramps Up BJP's Anti-Infiltration Pitch in West Bengal