DMK's Electoral Gamble: The Congress Conundrum
TVK leader C T R Nirmal Kumar claims DMK will struggle in upcoming Assembly elections if Congress exits their alliance. He accuses DMK of disrespect towards Congress and criticizes their alliance strategies, including their response to BJP's religious politics. TVK prepares to contest elections independently.
DMK may face an electoral crisis, as C T R Nirmal Kumar, leader of Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), suggests the party's prospects could dwindle to just 25 to 30 Assembly seats without Congress support. Reflecting on historical trends, Kumar emphasized Congress's role as a pivotal ally for DMK.
Kumar criticized DMK's leadership for allegedly mistreating Congress, leading to alliance friction. He argued that DMK's current desperation to include any party, even unlikely partners like DMDK, stems from uncertainty over their coalition strength. This move, according to Kumar, indicates DMK's fear after reviewing field reports and surveys.
In a broader political critique, Kumar condemned BJP's religiously charged politics, referencing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Thiruparankundram. He alleged a tacit understanding between DMK and BJP, facilitating polarizing tactics. Meanwhile, TVK remains prepared to run independently in all constituencies, potentially forming alliances beneficial to the state.
