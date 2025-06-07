Left Menu

Proud Boys Leaders Sue Government for $100 Million

Four pardoned leaders of the Proud Boys are suing the government for $100 million, citing constitutional rights violations. Enrique Tarrio, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl, Ethan Nordean, and Dominic Pezzola filed the lawsuit after being previously convicted for their participation in the January 6 Capitol riot.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic legal move, four leaders of the Proud Boys, pardoned after being convicted for their roles in the January 6 Capitol riot, are suing the U.S. government for $100 million. The lawsuit, filed in Florida, seeks redress for alleged constitutional rights violations.

The plaintiffs include Enrique Tarrio, the former chairman of the far-right group, along with Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl, Ethan Nordean, and Dominic Pezzola. Tarrio was sentenced to 22 years in prison for crimes including seditious conspiracy related to the attempted insurrection designed to prevent the certification of Joe Biden's election victory.

The lawsuit follows a sweeping clemency order from former President Donald Trump on January 1, 2025, which pardoned numerous participants of the January 6 riot. The legal actions reflect ongoing tensions and unresolved issues surrounding the events of that day.

