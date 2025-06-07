Diplomatic Dialogue: Duda and Trump Discuss Strategic Cooperation

On Friday, Polish President Andrzej Duda revealed via social media platform X that he engaged in what he termed a productive conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump. The phone call highlighted ongoing strategic cooperation between the two nations.

Duda's disclosure of the conversation underscores the importance of the bilateral ties shared by Poland and the United States. Both leaders reportedly addressed essential matters relevant to their countries' collaboration on international platforms.

The discussion comes amid increasing global focus on maintaining diplomatic relations, with both leaders keen on reinforcing the strong partnership that has contributed to shared interests across various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)