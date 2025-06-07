Left Menu

Trade War Tensions: Inflation Odds Split

St Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem expressed concerns about the potential inflationary impact of Donald Trump's trade war. He estimated a 50% chance that tariffs could cause sustained inflation, and noted the uncertainty facing U.S. rate-setters through the summer as they navigate these economic challenges.

In a recent statement, St Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem highlighted the precarious balance facing the U.S. economy as a result of ongoing trade tensions initiated by Donald Trump. Musalem assesses the probability of a trade war-induced prolonged period of inflation at an even 50-50.

Musalem, speaking to the Financial Times, cautioned that although the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration might temporarily trigger inflation for a quarter or two, there is an equal likelihood that their impact on prices may extend well beyond this timeframe.

The uncertainty, Musalem mentioned, leaves U.S. rate-setters navigating a complex economic environment through the summer, avoiding premature decisions amidst fluctuating global trade dynamics.

