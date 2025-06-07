Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi and BJP Lock Horns Over Allegations of Electoral Manipulation

The BJP has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of undermining democratic institutions to preempt electoral defeat. Gandhi alleges upcoming Maharashtra elections are being rigged by the BJP as a 'blueprint for rigging democracy'. BJP spokespersons counter that Gandhi’s claims are an attempt to erode public trust in electoral processes.

On Saturday, the BJP launched a vehement counterattack against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of deliberately undermining democratic institutions. The BJP claims Gandhi's actions are intended to preemptively excuse his party's anticipated defeat in future elections by attacking the credibility of the electoral process.

Gandhi has sharply criticized the ruling BJP, alleging that the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly election represents a 'blueprint for rigging democracy.' He suggests that similar 'match-fixing' tactics will be employed wherever the BJP faces electoral challenges, including the upcoming Bihar elections.

In return, BJP spokespersons, including Pradeep Bhandari and Amit Malviya, dismissed Gandhi's accusations as part of a calculated effort to sow doubt and chaos among voters. They argue that Gandhi's strategy involves creating narratives of electoral fraud without substantive evidence, ultimately undermining public faith in established democratic procedures.

